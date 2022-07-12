Mumbai: NCPCR accuses Aaditya Thackeray of child labour, faces flak

National child rights body asks to identify and record kids’ statements, a directive slammed by activists as ‘intimidating’

Aaditya Thackeray greets people, including children, during the Save Aarey protest on Sunday. Pic/Twitter@AUThackeray

The national child rights body on Monday demanded that the Mumbai police book Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on charges related to child labour, for allegedly using children in the Save Aarey protest on Sunday. While the activists have condemned the NCPCR’s notice, Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said the children were part of citizens’ groups protesting on Sunday.



In a letter to Mumbai Commissioner of Police (CP) Vivek Phansalkar, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Registrar Anu Chaudhary said, “The Commission has received a complaint from Shri Dhrutiman Joshi, legal head, Sahyadri Rights Forum, citing Twitter links, alleging that Aaditya Thackeray, president of Yuva Sena and president of Mumbai District Football Association, used minor children in the protest/political campaigns and so called ‘Save Aarey protest’ campaign. Through the Twitter link, the children are seen as part of the protest, holding placards (sic).”