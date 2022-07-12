Breaking News
Mumbai: 30 per cent shops follow Marathi signboard diktat, reveals BMC survey
Mumbai: NCPCR accuses Aaditya Thackeray of child labour, faces flak
Mumbai: Sitting on crucial data, BMC wasting opportunity to improve citizen health?
How I escaped watery grave in Amarnath: Borivli resident narrates ordeal following cloudburst
Mumbai: Month on, five loan app agents granted bail
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai NCPCR accuses Aaditya Thackeray of child labour faces flak

Mumbai: NCPCR accuses Aaditya Thackeray of child labour, faces flak

Premium

Updated on: 12 July,2022 07:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

National child rights body asks to identify and record kids’ statements, a directive slammed by activists as ‘intimidating’

Mumbai: NCPCR accuses Aaditya Thackeray of child labour, faces flak

Aaditya Thackeray greets people, including children, during the Save Aarey protest on Sunday. Pic/Twitter@AUThackeray


The national child rights body on Monday demanded that the Mumbai police book Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on charges related to child labour, for allegedly using children in the Save Aarey protest on Sunday. While the activists have condemned the NCPCR’s notice, Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said the children were part of citizens’ groups protesting on Sunday.
 
In a letter to Mumbai Commissioner of Police (CP) Vivek Phansalkar, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Registrar Anu Chaudhary said, “The Commission has received a complaint from Shri Dhrutiman Joshi, legal head, Sahyadri Rights Forum, citing Twitter links, alleging that Aaditya Thackeray, president of Yuva Sena and president of Mumbai District Football Association, used minor children in the protest/political campaigns and so called ‘Save Aarey protest’ campaign. Through the Twitter link, the children are seen as part of the protest, holding placards (sic).”

shiv sena aaditya thackeray save aarey aarey colony mumbai police mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK