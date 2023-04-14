Mumbai: New Mulund station escalator blocks entry to an entire residential colony

150-odd residents find themselves unable to use their vehicles after escalator construction blocks key entry/exit point; they are now worried how fire engines, ambulances will arrive in an emergency

The under-construction escalator pit on the road leading to RPF colony in Mulund East; (right) the RPF colony

Residents of the RPF colony located adjacent to the station in Mulund East fear the upcoming escalator and the ongoing construction have created a deathtrap for them. The work has not only blocked the main entry/exit to their colony, but also narrowed it down, leaving very little space for four-wheelers to ply. Residents asked what would happen when big vehicles like fire engines need entry in emergencies.

The scaffolding and ongoing work have created hurdles along the road, which leads to the main entry and exit to the colony, and narrowed it down, residents of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) colony told mid-day, adding that this could prove fatal if a disaster strikes.

The escalator pit that has encroached upon the main road of the RPF colony

Most importantly, they said, the spot where Central Railway (CR) is building the escalator has eaten into the only route to the colony. When complete, this will narrow down the road and prove to be a challenge in case of a crisis, as fire engines or ambulances won't be able to enter the colony, the worried residents said.

More than 150 residents have signed a petition addressed to the railway headquarters, seeking a quick solution.

Residents say four-wheelers face difficulty while plying on the road

“Previously, a parking contractor used to block this road and now this escalator is coming up. We are in a difficult spot now, with one side blocked by shops and the other by the upcoming escalator. There is not enough space for four-wheelers to pass,” a resident said.

“God forbid if there is a disaster or a medical emergency in the colony, no ambulance or fire engines will be able to enter. We shudder at the thought of not getting immediate help. There are many senior citizens in the colony,” the resident added.

Another resident said, “We were taken by surprise when we saw the escalator pit. The authorities did not take us into confidence before even taking the decision to build the escalator. Moreover, no one gave us any notice or alerted us before the work started. It was only after the pit was dug up and cemented that we learnt that an escalator was coming up here.

“We understand that it is an important public amenity, but it should not be built at the cost of our safety. We demand a solution,” the resident added.

According to the plan, multiple escalators and elevators have been planned at the Mulund station, which sees a footfall of 4 lakh to 5 lakh commuters a day. While work on escalators inside the station is complete, the one outside is under construction. The work on this escalator, which will be connected to the central foot overbridge, has caused problems for residents.

CR chief public relations officer (PRO) Shivaji Sutar said, “Central Railway will not compromise with the safety of residents and will examine the issue to figure out a solution.”