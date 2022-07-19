Mumbai: 'Newly built Gorai Jetty too smooth, witnesses several skidding accidents'

Built just a month ago with upgraded technology, Gorai Jetty road has already seen several vehicles skid off the path, including one of BMC’s

The vehicles that skidded off Gorai Jetty road

The newly built Gorai Jetty road is too smooth, complained the residents, who have been a witness to several skidding accidents over the past one month. The BMC claimed the road has been built with upgraded technology, but if need arises, they will increase the friction.

The 2-km road, which connects Gorai Jetty to T-junction, was constructed with mastic asphalt and opened to the public a month ago. “We have repeatedly complained about the slippery condition of the road, but the BMC has paid us no attention. On Monday, the BMC’s own van met with an accident. During the past week, several vehicles, including a Tempo and auto-rickshaws, skidded off the road,” said Godfrey Pimenta, an activist.

He has written a letter to the BMC requesting immediate action. “If any major accident, involving loss of a human life, happens, then the BMC is liable for all ensuing consequences,” the letter stated.

“We have been getting many complaints from the villagers. The road was constructed a month ago by the BMC’s roads department [not by ward office]. We have sent letters to the traffic police as well as the roads department to inspect it and come up with a solution,” said assistant municipal commissioner Niwrutti Gondhali, in-charge of R Central ward comprising Borivli.



Manoj Kamat, deputy chief engineer of road department and in-charge of the western suburbs, said, “The road is ultra smooth with modern technology and such roads are being made at many important junctions in Mumbai. We have put speed restrictions boards on the road. The vehicles that speed and suddenly apply brakes may skid off the road.”

“Although, the BMC will make some patches on the road rough to see if the issue is resolved. If it does, this solution would be applied to the entire road,” he added.