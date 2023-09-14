Mumbai-based mandals take eco-friendly route to celebrate Ganeshotsav

As Mumbai gears up for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, a few of the city-based mandals have started making their own eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesha and the decor around them
Pic/Anagha Sawant
Key Highlights
- Maharashtra artisans show creativity by making huge idols made up of Plaster of Paris
- Eco-friendly concept helps to encourage younger generation to work towards the environment
- Festival culminates on the day of Anant Chaturdashi
As Mumbai gears up for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, a few of the city-based mandals have started making their own eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesha and the decor around them.