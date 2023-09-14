Breaking News
Mumbai-based mandals take eco-friendly route to celebrate Ganeshotsav

Updated on: 14 September,2023 11:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anagha Sawant | anagha.sawant@mid-day.com

As Mumbai gears up for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, a few of the city-based mandals have started making their own eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesha and the decor around them

Pic/Anagha Sawant


Key Highlights

  1. Maharashtra artisans show creativity by making huge idols made up of Plaster of Paris
  2. Eco-friendly concept helps to encourage younger generation to work towards the environment
  3. Festival culminates on the day of Anant Chaturdashi

As Mumbai gears up for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, a few of the city-based mandals have started making their own eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesha and the decor around them.

