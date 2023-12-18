Mumbai: Nip in the air helps Omicron, warn doctors

As Kerala sees yet another COVID scare, public health experts have warned people to take preventive measures

Experts have advised returning to the mask. File Pic/Ashish Raje

Seasonal dip in temperatures, unseasonal rain, high pollution and the lack of mask usage/hand sanitisation are important factors behind the surge in the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Kerala, say health experts, who have advised the public to adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviour to avoid any infection surge.

In the recent case reported in Kerala, the RT-PCR test on the samples collected from Thiruvananthapuram tested positive for JN.1, a new variant of SARS-CoV2. The 79-year-old had mild symptoms of influenza and her samples were collected on November 18, for testing. mid-day had in its December 11 report titled ‘Do not ignore respiratory illness this winter’, had had cautioned the public to use masks and sanitizers, while venturing in public spaces.

Masking and handsanitising remain among the best safeguards, say experts. File pic

Unconfirmed media reports reveal that as on Friday, India recorded 312 new cases of COVID-19, including 280 from Kerala, which has been seeing a rise in cases over the past week. As per government data, the fresh cases came out of 17,605 tests conducted in the past 24 hours. Kerala is witnessing a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases with two people succumbing due to the virus this month. According to official figures, Kerala reported 470 cases in November and 825 new ones within the first ten days of this month, the highest in India. The state has 1,104 active COVID cases as on Thursday.

JN.1 infecting people faster

Dr Wiqar Shaikh, Professor of Medicine, Grant Medical College and Sir J.J. Group of Hospitals said he is concerned about the recent report from INSACOG (Indian SARS CoV-2 Genomics Consortium) which has confirmed the presence of a new COVID-19 variant named JN.1. This new variant, JN.1, has been detected in Kerala which is now having a surge in COVID-19 cases. Dr Shaikh added that JN.1 is from the lineage of the Pirola (BA 2.86) variant of COVID-19, which belongs to the Omicron family. Dr Shaikh quoted the WHO which has indicated that JN.1 has a potential for increased transmissibility and could evade the immune (defence) system of the body.

Dr Shaikh said that the JN.1 variant was first detected in Europe in August 2023 and has since spread to about 38 countries worldwide. He also said that JN.1 is infecting people at a very fast rate in France, Spain, Iceland, Luxembourg and the USA. Dr Shaikh quoted updated data from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in the USA which shows COVID-19 spiking in the USA with a 17% rise in COVID-related hospital admissions and a 25 per cent rise in COVID-related deaths. Of these, 29 per cent cases are JN.1 positive.

Dr Shaikh said that in India, as on Thursday, December 14, 2023, there were 1,985 active COVID cases, of which 1,939 cases were from Kerala alone. Dr Shaikh added that the main symptoms of JN.1 are tiredness, diarrhoea, headache, fever, cough and cold. He urged people to be vigilant. He also urged people to compulsorily wear a mask when venturing out of the house.

Numbers on rise

“Seasonal dip in temperatures, unseasonal rains, high pollution and the absence of mask usage/hand sanitisation in crowded outdoor visits are important factors for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 to start mutating to new sub-variants such as BA.256, and now JN.1. This JN.1 is just one amino acid different from BA.256,” said Dr Subhash Hira, professor of global health at University of Washington and member of WHO consulting groups on future control of pandemics. Kerala has recorded a surge of new COVID cases on Friday, 280 out of the national reporting of 312 cases.

“So far, every mutant of Omicron across the world has emerged to be a faster transmitter but tends to cause mild illnesses because over 80 per cent of populations have been vaccinated in most countries. As a result, new mutants die off after an initial, one or two spikes in some geographic areas. There is evidence that COVID-19 is still around in all countries of the world and its variants are ever ready to mutate and strike a full-fledged pandemic unless all measures of public health are strictly observed and routinely implemented,” said Dr Hira. “It is easier said than done for governments unless communities participate fully in this implementation. Wearing masks in crowded places and during travel and frequent hand sanitisation are doable as responsible citizens. The other factors of pollution control are on the high agendas of governments. We need to take emerging Covid sub-variants seriously,” said Dr Hira.

Treat symptoms

“The sudden increase in COVID-19 cases in Kerala should be taken seriously. The new variant is designated JN.1 sub-variant of Omicron. The symptomatology remains the same. Any persistent upper respiratory tract infection should be taken seriously. It is advisable to consult the physician and get yourself tested. Immunocompromised individuals have to take utmost precautions. Strict avoidance of crowded places, meticulous use of the mask in public places and physician consultation in case of symptoms of upper respiratory tract infection are the best ways to prevent infection,” said Dr Ketan Vagholkar, professor of surgery at DY Patil Medical College.

Do not panic

“Recently we observed a sudden COVID-19 surge in Kerala, variant identified as JN1, showing mild symptoms only. As we all are now having immunity against COVID-19 due to previous infections and vaccines we will rarely show severe symptoms due to COVID-19. Still, people with comorbidities, elderly people and children are always at risk. We should not panic due to the sudden surge of COVID-19 cases. We should observe how many patients get severe symptoms. Also, prevention is better than cure. So those who haven’t been vaccinated yet should get vaccines. In areas that are witnessing a COVID-19 surge, people should keep a safe distance from each other, avoid crowding and observe hand hygiene,” said Dr Santosh Bansode, Emergency Medicine Specialist.

“In the future, some COVID-19 variants may emerge and we may see a surge in infections and so we must remain watchful. We should also keep an eye on what is happening in other countries,” Dr Bansode said.

