Mumbai: No day block on Western Railway suburban section on August 14

Western Railway's night block between Mumbai Central and Mahim

Representative Image

The Western Railway (WR) will not carry out a mega block on Sunday. The WR will, however, carry out maintenance work on local train railway tracks, signalling and overhead equipment for which a major block of four hours will be taken on up and down Fast lines between Mumbai Central and Mahim stations from 12.00 am to 4.00 am on August 14.

According to a press release issued by WR, therefore, there will be no block in day time over Western Railway suburban section on Sunday.

"During the block period, all UP and DOWN Fast line trains will be operated on Slow lines between Mumbai Central and Santacruz stations," Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, said in the press release.

Train No. 19426 Nandurbar – Mumbai Central Express, journey commencing on August 13 will be short-terminated at Andheri, WR said.