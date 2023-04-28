Action can be taken against offenders under sections of the Bombay Police Act

BEST authorities also plan to put up signage inside the buses to remind commuters not to talk loudly. Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Mumbai: No more loud talk or music on BEST buses x 00:00

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, has put into immediate effect, a ban on having loud conversations on cell phones and playing audio clips/videos on mobile devices without headphones while travelling aboard its buses. A notification in this regard was issued on April 24. “We used to have such restrictions earlier for radios and now they are here for cell phones. We received a lot of complaints from commuters about this and hence the order has been issued,” said Lokesh Chandra, General Manager, BEST.

The notification states that BEST buses are public service vehicles and hence, to avoid any kind of inconvenience or trouble caused by anyone to co-passengers, action can be taken against offenders under section 38/112 of the Bombay Police Act. “The regulation is for all passengers travelling on BEST buses. The public is required to use headphones while watching videos or listening to audio clips on their mobile devices,” a spokesperson said.

Also Read: Despite promise of 20, only 2 AC double-decker e-buses in BEST's fleet so far; activists fume as they cite summer heat

Experts back move saying headphone use should be made compulsory under noise pollution rules. Pic/Atul Kamble

Senior transport expert with Mumbai Mobility Forum and Mumbai Vikas Samiti, A V Shenoy backed the move saying the use of headphones has to be made compulsory under noise pollution rules as you cannot cause a disturbance to fellow passengers. “Regarding loud phone conversations, the mandate may be more difficult to implement as talking loudly is unfortunately ingrained in our culture and will need a cultural change,” Shenoy said.

“Loud conversations on cell phones could also be controlled by putting visible signage saying it is banned, along with a warning of legal action if the rule is not followed,” Jitendra Gupta of the Citizen Transport Committee said, adding that if this is done, even the public can raise objections whenever a violation takes places.

According to transport observer and architect Jagdeep Desai, other bodies like the MSRTC and MCGM should follow suit to curb excessive honking. “Can the MSRTC dismantle and destroy all the illegal, shrill air horns fitted on their Shivneri and other buses? Can MCGM dismantle and destroy these illegal horns that have been fitted on their garbage compactors series of trucks,” he questioned.