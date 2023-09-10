Mumbai: No reflectors on flyover causing accidents

Locals say motorists often collide into concrete dividers on Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road

Two concrete dividers placed on the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road. Pic/Aishwarya Deodhar

The absence of reflectors on the concrete dividers has become a cause for concern On September 8, a car collided with one of the dividers If the authorities do not address the situation, there could be more accidents

The absence of reflectors on the concrete dividers at the beginning of the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road bridge has become a cause for concern, leading to accidents. On September 8, a car collided with one of the dividers, as the driver wasn’t able to spot it, while taking the flyover. According to sources, if the authorities do not address the situation, there could be more accidents on the stretch in the future.

The 2.9-km-long-flyover is an essential link connecting Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Pune. After it opened, traffic congestion at key intersections, including Shivaji Nagar junction, Bainganwadi and the Deonar dump reduced. The BMC had introduced height barriers and concrete blocks to separate the lanes on the flyover, after restricting entry to two-wheelers and heavy vehicles. Incidents of cars hitting these blocks have increased since then.

According to Faiyaz Alam Shaikh, the founder of the Govandi Citizens Forum, an accident occurred on Friday, when a car rammed into a concrete block at the beginning of the GMLR flyover. The forum also shared a video of the collision. Motorist Ramesh Shetty said, “Are the authorities waiting for a serious incident to occur? The concrete blocks have been placed close to the start of the GMLR flyover on either side, but there are no hazard warning lights or reflectors nearby, making it challenging for drivers to detect them.”