Board showing the State Consumer Court

The Interactive Lawyers Association for Women (ILAW) has written a letter to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) with a complaint they say is about a basic, fundamental right—lack of washrooms for women at the state consumer court building in Mumbai.

The letter dated February 3 and submitted online to the PMO grievance portal begins by stating in its subject line: Toilet/washroom for ladies for the staff, advocates, and litigants at the Maharashtra State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC) Mumbai premises.

It begins with a short introduction and goes on to say, “We would like to bring to your notice that many of the female advocates and litigants who have matters before the Maharashtra State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC), which has its offices and courtrooms on the ground floor of the Old Sachivalaya building, next to Elphinstone College have complained to us regarding inadequate toilet/washroom facilities at the SCDRC.”

“Women are then compelled to use the toilet/washroom facilities on the first floor of the building, which is again shared by other occupants of the first floor. Some of the lady staff members of the SCDRC and advocates have requested us to bring to your kind notice their sad plight and continued inconvenience and to help them with the basic facility of providing a toilet/washroom on the ground floor of their workplace, which is their fundamental right and basic requirement,” it reads.

The letter ends, with a request for immediate action. Signed by convenor Anita Shekhar-Castellino, the letter was preceded by a similar one to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his Mantralaya office in January this year.

“There is no ladies washroom on the ground floor where the consumer courts are located. There is a lift, but for many, it is still a trudge to the first floor to access the washrooms there, as the lift is busy. On any one day, there must be approximately 50 persons at the state consumer court. There must be toilets for women accessing the consumer court on their floor. This includes litigants (anybody taking legal action), staffers, and lawyers,” Castellino said.

Malaika C, an advocate, said, “Youngsters can climb to the first floor, which is quite high, as this is an old building… It is, however, challenging for seniors.” “We celebrate Women’s Day coming up on March 8 with fanfare and a gamut of events. Yet, it is unfortunate that ground reality is different and women have to appeal/protest for basics like sanitation facilities,” the ILAW said collectively.