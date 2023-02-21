Mumbai: No TV dramas for three more days, at least

Multiple-system operators refuse to hike rates of channels, say they are speaking to TRAI for a revision

Zee, Sony have cut off signals to their entertainment channels. Representation pic

Crores of viewers across Maharashtra are clueless about their favourite soap operas, as broadcasters have snipped the signal to entertainment TV channels because multiple-system operators won’t roll out recent rate hikes in subscription. The operators said they are speaking to the broadcasters about reduction in the steep hike of 30 per cent. “We are fighting for consumers,” one of them said, adding that they are hoping for a resolution in the next two-three days. The signal to entertainment television channels—Disney Star, Zee Entertainment, Sony Pictures—were disconnected some three days back.