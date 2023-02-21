Breaking News
Mumbai: Sonu Nigam, team attacked in Chembur during concert, Cops file FIR
Mumbai: SIT makes first arrest in MBBS admission scam
Maharashtra: Young and old, e-ricks a hit among all in Matheran
Mumbai: Conservation panel gives go-ahead for Bhikha Behram Well repairs
Mumbai: No TV dramas for three more days, at least
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai No TV dramas for three more days at least

Mumbai: No TV dramas for three more days, at least

Premium

Updated on: 21 February,2023 07:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Bakulesh Trivedi |

Top

Multiple-system operators refuse to hike rates of channels, say they are speaking to TRAI for a revision

Mumbai: No TV dramas for three more days, at least

Zee, Sony have cut off signals to their entertainment channels. Representation pic


Crores of viewers across Maharashtra are clueless about their favourite soap operas, as broadcasters have snipped the signal to entertainment TV channels because multiple-system operators won’t roll out recent rate hikes in subscription. The operators said they are speaking to the broadcasters about reduction in the steep hike of 30 per cent. “We are fighting for consumers,” one of them said, adding that they are hoping for a resolution in the next two-three days. The signal to entertainment television channels—Disney Star, Zee Entertainment, Sony Pictures—were disconnected some three days back.

mumbai mumbai news maharashtra india

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK