Breaking News
Lake levels in reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai at 97.06 per cent
Results of samples sent to Pune's NIV awaited to confirm presence of Nipah virus
Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar at Silver Oak
2020 Delhi riots: SC adjourns hearing of Umar Khalid's bail plea for 4 weeks
There is no proposal to impose additional GST on sale of diesel vehicles, says Nitin Gadkari

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Non bailable warrant against Nawab Malik cancelled by court in defamation case filed by BJP worker

Mumbai: Non-bailable warrant against Nawab Malik cancelled by court in defamation case filed by BJP worker

Updated on: 12 September,2023 04:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

On Tuesday, a magistrate court in Mumbai cancelled a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against NCP leader Nawab Malik in a defamation complaint filed against him by BJP worker Mohit Bharatiya in 2021

Mumbai: Non-bailable warrant against Nawab Malik cancelled by court in defamation case filed by BJP worker

Nawab Mallik (Photo/Atul Kamble)

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Non-bailable warrant against Nawab Malik cancelled by court in defamation case filed by BJP worker
x
00:00

On Tuesday, a magistrate court in Mumbai cancelled a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against NCP leader Nawab Malik in a defamation complaint filed against him by BJP worker Mohit Bharatiya in 2021.


The court has adjourned the matter to October 25 for the recording of evidence. Additional Metropolitan Magistrate S B Kale (Mazgaon court) in August had issued the non against Malik for failing to appear before the court.


The non-bailable warrant was cancelled after the NCP leader and former state minister marked his presence before the court on Tuesday.


Mohit Bharatiya, a BJP worker filed a complaint against Nawab Malik for allegedly making "baseless comments" in connection with the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) cruise drug seizure case, In October 2021. The case involved Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Aryan Khan was arrested in the cruise drug case by NCB.

Manoj Bharatiya had sought registration of offence against Malik under Indian Penal Code sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation). In his complaint Bharatiya alleged that Malik, in a press conference on the NCB's action, had "purposefully and intentionally defamed" him and his brother-in-law Rishab Sachdev.

Bharatiya further alleged that Malik grossly misused his dominant position to defame him and his family with speculative statements without any evidence to substantiate his malicious claims, reported PTI.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Nawab Malik in February 2022, in a case allegedly linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his associates. Nawab Malik is currently out on interim bail granted to him in August this year, on medical grounds by the Supreme Court.

(with inputs from PTI)

Nawab Malik mumbai mumbai news Enforcement Directorate maharashtra aryan khan

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK