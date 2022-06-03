Breaking News
Mumbai monsoon: Have covered over 3,600 manholes with protective mesh, says BMC

Updated on: 03 June,2022 08:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

In a release, the civic body also warned citizens to not remove manhole covers or lids themselves in case of accumulation of rainwater on the roads as this may lead to an accident

Mumbai monsoon: Have covered over 3,600 manholes with protective mesh, says BMC

Representative image


Ahead of the upcoming monsoon season, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday said the work of covering over 3,600 manholes with protective mesh in Mumbai had been completed.

In a release, the civic body also warned citizens to not remove manhole covers or lids themselves in case of accumulation of rainwater on the roads as this may lead to an accident.




It said protective mesh had been installed on 3,679 manholes, comprising 2,945 in the island city, 293 in the eastern suburbs and 441 in the western part of the metropolis.


