Mumbai: Now state docs threaten strike in support of JJ counterparts

Deputy chairman of legislative council requests CM, Dy CM to intervene; state MARD to send letter to authorities giving them 24 hrs to respond

The strike, initiated by JJ MARD, continues as resident doctors stand firm on their demand for the transfer of Dr Ragini Parekh, head of the ophthalmology department, and Dr T P Lahane, the former dean. Pics/Shadab Khan

The dispute between resident doctors and top faculty of the ophthalmology department at JJ hospital is poised to disrupt the entire healthcare provided at govt hospitals and medical colleges, as the Maharashtra State Resident Doctors Association (MARD) threatened a statewide strike if authorities don’t respond to a letter of demands in 24 hours.

The dean of JJ hospital has summoned all honorary teachers from the ophthalmology department to confirm whether they have submitted their resignations. The doctors concerned have informed the hospital authorities that they will be present on Friday. The strike, initiated by JJ MARD, persists as resident doctors stand firm on their demand for the transfer of Dr Ragini Parekh, the head of the Ophthalmology Department, and Dr T P Lahane, the former dean.

On Thursday, the dean’s office received resignations from all nine doctors, including the honorary ones. To verify the legitimacy of resignations and address any issues they may have with the hospital, the dean’s office has called upon seven doctors from the ophthalmology department, who serve on an honorary basis. On the morning of June 1, the dean’s office received resignations, without specifying any reasons, from these doctors, as well as from Dr Lahane, and Dr Parekh. The resignations of Dr Lahane and Dr Parekh came after resident doctors in ophthalmology accused them of running the department in a dictatorial manner, which has resulted in various significant issues, including a lack of surgical hands-on experience, compromised academic activities, and hindered research endeavours.

Amidst the ongoing indefinite strike by 750 resident doctors at JJ hospital, who are demanding immediate action from government authorities against both doctors, Dr Shubham Soni, the Central MARD president, stated, “We resident doctors seek justice. The committee has already submitted reports highlighting irregularities and deficiencies in teaching. The HOD and ex-dean must be transferred, and the vacant faculty positions should be filled. If our demands are not met, we have no option but to proceed with the statewide MARD strike, which will also entail withholding emergency services.”



The protesting doctors demand immediate action by against Dr Lahane and Dr Parekh. Pic/Shadab Khan

Deputy chairman of legislative council urges government intervention

Neelam Gorhe, the deputy chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, has urged the chief minister, deputy chief minister, and the minister of medical education to intervene in the ongoing dispute between the top faculty and resident doctors at JJ hospital. She underlined the importance of the government ensuring that the nine faculty members withdraw their resignations, as the ophthalmology department’s medical services would crumble without their expertise.

Additionally, Gorhe called for the establishment of a committee comprising IAS officers to investigate the allegations made by the resident doctors against the top faculty. Despite attempts by mid-day to contact Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan, no response was received. On the first day of the strike, the impact at JJ hospital was minimal. However, there was a noticeable decrease in the number of patients attending the outpatient department (OPD) and undergoing surgeries compared to regular days.

Update for Thursday

Total OPD count: 1,423

New admissions: 72

Total occupancy: 861

Routine operations: 25

Emergency operations: 05

Total operations: 30

(Major: 7, Minor: 23)

750

No of resident doctors at JJ Hospital on indefinite strike