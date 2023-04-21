Mumbai: Nullah cleaning is as per schedule, claims BMC

But just 37 per cent of silt removed from nullahs in pre-monsoon work so far

In total, 3.54 lakh tonnes of silt has been removed from drains so far

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said 37 per cent of silt has been removed from nullahs and claimed that the pre-monsoon work is progressing as per schedule. The civic body is supposed to complete the desilting work by May-end.

Additional Commissioner of BMC P Velrasu visited various spots where nullah cleaning work is being carried out to take stock of the situation. As per updated figures, 46 per cent of the work has been completed in the city area, along with 56 per cent of work in the eastern suburbs and 45 per cent in the western suburbs.

Around 27 per cent of the estimated silt has been removed from the Mithi River, along with 19.21 per cent along the highways and 33 per cent from small drains. In total, 3.54 lakh tonnes of silt has been removed from the drains so far. Velrasu has instructed civic officials to complete the work as per schedule and asked for additional manpower and equipment to be deployed where necessary.

