Breaking News
Mumbai: FIR against 308 for wrong-side driving in just two weeks
Builders owe Mumbai homeowners Rs 336 cr!
Warm as toast Mumbai will get cooler: IMD
Mumbai: Western Express Highway killer spot fixed!
Mumbai: Nullah cleaning is as per schedule, claims BMC
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Nullah cleaning is as per schedule claims BMC

Mumbai: Nullah cleaning is as per schedule, claims BMC

Updated on: 21 April,2023 07:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

But just 37 per cent of silt removed from nullahs in pre-monsoon work so far

Mumbai: Nullah cleaning is as per schedule, claims BMC

In total, 3.54 lakh tonnes of silt has been removed from drains so far

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Nullah cleaning is as per schedule, claims BMC
x
00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said 37 per cent of silt has been removed from nullahs and claimed that the pre-monsoon work is progressing as per schedule. The civic body is supposed to complete the desilting work by May-end.


Additional Commissioner of BMC P Velrasu visited various spots where nullah cleaning work is being carried out to take stock of the situation. As per updated figures, 46 per cent of the work has been completed in the city area, along with 56 per cent of work in the eastern suburbs and 45 per cent in the western suburbs.



Also Read: Warm as toast Mumbai will get cooler: IMD


Around 27 per cent of the estimated silt has been removed from the Mithi River, along with 19.21 per cent along the highways and 33 per cent from small drains. In total, 3.54 lakh tonnes of silt has been removed from the drains so far. Velrasu has instructed civic officials to complete the work as per schedule and asked for additional manpower and equipment to be deployed where necessary.

31 May
Deadline for completion

brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai monsoon mithi river mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK