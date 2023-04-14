Mumbai: Number of pregnant women with COVID-19 rising

Experts advise testing at first sign of symptoms like persistent fever, cough

The COVID ward at Cama & Albless Hospital at Fort in south Mumbai

In the past two weeks, more than nine pregnant women have tested positive for COVID-19. The state government has reserved beds for soon-to-be mothers with COVID-19 at Cama & Albless Hospital, dedicated for women. The hospital is already testing and treating patients.

“I had a mild fever for two days. I was okay, but my husband and I were worried about our child. We came to Cama hospital. The staff immediately admitted me and a swab sample was taken. I tested positive. I was not surprised as I was aware of the symptoms. I’ve recovered now and have been discharged from the hospital,” said 32-year-old Sweta Kirloskar, a Colaba resident (named changed) who is six months pregnant.

As per experts, women should not overlook symptoms such as a mild fever, and get tested as early detection and treatment help curb the severity of the disease.

Dr Tushar Palve, medical superintendent, Cama & Albless Hospital, said, “In the past 10 days, six pregnant women have tested positive for COVID-19 at the hospital. Two of them have delivered a baby. Some patients came with a chief complaint of mild fever and some breathlessness. So we admitted them to our isolation ward and testing was done. All are doing well and the babies are negative, so there is nothing to panic about.”

He added that it was observed that some patients experienced momentary breathlessness. “If one has a fever or finding it difficult to breathe, they should immediately consult their doctors.”

Bandra resident Irfan Khan, the husband of Rubina, 26, one of the women who tested positive for COVID-19, said. “On April 7, she experienced labour pains so we rushed her to Cama hospital. She delivered a baby and the doctor informed us the next day that my wife was COVID-positive. The family was a bit worried, but everything went smoothly. By God’s grace, the baby, a girl, tested negative.”

Rubina, who has recovered, said, “I was not scared as we are both doing well. The doctors and staff were good and took care of us.”

Civic-run 1,800-bed SevenHills Hospital, a COVID-19 facility, saw three cases of pregnant women.

Dr Maharudra Kumbhar, in-charge of SevenHills Hospital, said, “In the past few days, we have reported three cases of pregnant women who tested positive for COVID-19. Two of them also delivered. We have also sent samples of the babies to confirm whether or not they are infected with the virus. The patients had been referred from other hospitals. They have mild symptoms and are recovering well.”

Dr Niranjan Chavan, president, Mumbai Obstetric & Gynaecological Society, said, “Since the COVID-19 surge, I’ve been seen seeing one or two cases of pregnant women testing positive. They had a mild fever and cough. However, they recovered in five to seven days.”

He added, “Pregnant women must take precautions and avoid crowded places and public transport. They should use a mask. If a fever persists for more than 48 hours, consult your gynaecologist and undergo rapid testing. There is no need to panic. Just take precautions.”

Dr Pranay Shah, gynaecologist at Bhatia Hospital, said, “In March, there were no COVID-19 cases. In April, there were two. One patient was asymptomatic

while the other had a runny nose, cough and headache. No symptoms of fever were noted. Hospitals still need a COVID-19 test before admission. When the patient tested positive, we waited for five days and then repeated the test and when it was negative, the lower segment Caesarean section was planned. In both cases, luckily, there was no emergency. Both the patients tested negative after resting for five days.”

