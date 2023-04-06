Mumbai: Officials and Bandra residents meet to discuss Patwardhan Park issue

Activist alleges info shared by the civic body was false, says changes that have been made to tender are superficial

The meeting that took place at the H West ward office on Wednesday afternoon

More than 30 Bandra residents took part in a meeting with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials over the controversial plan to construct an underground parking lot at Patwardhan Park, at the H West ward office on Wednesday. In the second week of March, several Bandra residents had met to support the movement against parking under parks. Some also decided to meet local political representatives and civic officials to put forth their views.

The BMC, in the first week of March, floated the tender, worth R75 crore, to construct a parking lot beneath an open plot behind the park. According to the BMC, there will be a three-storey underground structure to accommodate 288 cars with a robotic system, and as per the plan in the tender notice, there will be two entrance roads and a roof above the garden. The BMC had similar plans for Pushpa Narsee Park at JVPD Scheme, but in the wake of stiff opposition from residents, it is considering other options.

Environmentalist Zoru Bhathena, who attended the meeting, told mid-day, that BMC traffic department officials made a brief presentation regarding the proposal. BMC officials informed those in attendance that they had made some changes in the tender plan, based on objections by citizens, but Bhathena dismissed them as superficial.

Also Read: Mumbai: Show us the parking plan, ask Bandra-Khar residents to BMC

The environmentalist alleged, “They shared a copy of a Mumbai Planning Authority report which stated that the proposed parking area is adjacent to Patwardhan Park, which is false. The report claims the proposed parking area is paved, also false. It stated there are five full-grown trees at the site. This is false; there are 10. They claimed the proposed parking area is currently closed, which is false. They claimed that the parking demand within a 500-m radius is for 628 four-wheelers while the parking supply within the area is just 276 four-wheelers. This is also false. The long and short of it is, whatever information the BMC shared was false.”

Structural designers and consultants whose drawings are attached to the tender were also present and they too made a presentation. “Their presentation was also based on erroneous points like the alleged availability of parking at some MMRDA ground and the nearest parking spot available at Santosh Nagar. When we asked them where Santosh Nagar falls, no one in the room, including BMC officials, could answer where this spot was located. They could not even explain which MMRDA ground they were referring to,” said Bhathena.

The activist also pointed out that citizens wanted to present their point of view, but the BMC allegedly did their best to stop them from presenting, by giving all sorts of excuses. However, the citizens did finally give a detailed presentation. Bhathena said, “We asked the BMC to point out if a single word of our presentation was wrong. They failed to do so. The meeting started at 3.30 pm and went on till around 4.20 pm.” He added, “Vinayak Vispute, assistant municipal commissioner, H West ward, chaired the meeting. He wasn’t aware of much of the background regarding past meetings, discussions and objections.”

On March 30, Bandra residents and activists raised concerns and objections regarding the construction of the parking lot during a pre-bid meeting where interested bidders were to get a detailed idea of the project.

3.30 pm

Time on Wed when meeting began