Mumbai: Old lifts, lack of maintenance means more accidents

With rising lift accidents in the city, mid-day takes a deep dive into the reasons behind the mishaps, the regulations regarding lift safety, and how the rules are being implemented

Majority of the lift accidents happen due to mechanical failure. Representation pic

Mumbai in the past two months saw four to five deaths due to lift accidents. And this can be attributed to very old lifts. In some of these cases the lifts were more than 25-30 years old. According to data from the state lift department, in the past seven years, 48 lift accident cases were reported, of which 40 per cent were fatal with 21 deaths. Investigation has revealed that 30 per cent of these cases took place due to human errors while the rest were system failure.

