Breaking News
Thane: Portion of wall collapses due to heavy rains
Maharashtra: Four injured after two buses collide on Mumbai-Goa Highway
Barricades from Mumbai Metro project sites removed to ease traffic congestion'
Manipur: Rahul returns to Imphal after being stuck for hours at Bishnupur
Mumbai: 1.5-month-old boy dies after wooden loft collapses in Dahisar
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai One dead after slab collapses in Kandivali

Mumbai: One dead after slab collapses in Kandivali

Updated on: 29 June,2023 09:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A 35-year-old man died after a bathroom slab collapsed at his house in Ashok Nagar locality of Kandivali (East), Mumbai, said the BMC official

Mumbai: One dead after slab collapses in Kandivali

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Mumbai: One dead after slab collapses in Kandivali
x
00:00

A 35-year-old man died after a bathroom slab collapsed at his house in Ashok Nagar locality of Kandivali (East), Mumbai, said the BMC official.


The incident was reported at 9. 33 pm by an assistant medical officer of Shatabdi Hospital.


As per the information given by the concerned medical officer of Dr Babasaheb Amberdkar Hospital in Kandivali, a person Kisan Dhulla (35) was injured due to a bathroom slab collapsing on him.


"A slap in the bathroom collapsed today in one of the houses in Ashok Nagar. A person identified as Kisan Dhulla was rushed to the civic-run hospital. He has been declared brought dead by the doctor," said BMC release.

This is the second death reported on Thursday. One person died early morning after a tree collapsed on a hut in Byculla.

 

 

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
kandivli mumbai mumbai news brihanmumbai municipal corporation

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK