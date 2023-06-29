Mumbai: One dead after slab collapses in Kandivali

A 35-year-old man died after a bathroom slab collapsed at his house in Ashok Nagar locality of Kandivali (East), Mumbai, said the BMC official

Representative image/iStock

A 35-year-old man died after a bathroom slab collapsed at his house in Ashok Nagar locality of Kandivali (East), Mumbai, said the BMC official.

The incident was reported at 9. 33 pm by an assistant medical officer of Shatabdi Hospital.

As per the information given by the concerned medical officer of Dr Babasaheb Amberdkar Hospital in Kandivali, a person Kisan Dhulla (35) was injured due to a bathroom slab collapsing on him.

"A slap in the bathroom collapsed today in one of the houses in Ashok Nagar. A person identified as Kisan Dhulla was rushed to the civic-run hospital. He has been declared brought dead by the doctor," said BMC release.

This is the second death reported on Thursday. One person died early morning after a tree collapsed on a hut in Byculla.