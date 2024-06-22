Mumbai: One more CET exam for BMS, BBA courses

Move, which will benefit those who missed the exam on May 29, comes amid delays in BMS admission process

Many candidates missed the test for admission to BBA, BCA, BMS and BBM courses, held on May 29, 2024. Representation Pic

Four days after denying there would be any additional entrance exams, the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) cell has now announced it will soon conduct an additional CET for BBA, BCA, BMS and BBM students who missed the initial MHT CET 2024 for undergraduate admissions. This decision follows delays in the Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) admission process, as the CET cell has not yet declared results or the admission schedule.

Confusion arose between Mumbai University's BCom (management studies) and All India Council for Technical Education’s (AICTE) bachelor of management studies (BMS) course. Over 55,000 students appeared for the first-ever CET for BMS in Maharashtra conducted this year. While other degree college admissions under Mumbai University have begun, CET exam takers are still awaiting results.

Candidates are advised to check the CET cell website for updates and instructions regarding the additional exam. Representation Pic

During this period, many parents and students complained about the lack of information regarding the missed CET exams. “Many students missed the exam, which could have meant losing an academic year if they failed to get through Mumbai University admissions. Hence, we collectively wrote to the CET cell. We are thankful they listened to our pleas and made this decision,” said a parent of a BMS aspirant.

A public notice dated June 20 from the state CET cell stated: “The Common Entrance Test for admission to BBA, BCA, BMS, and BBM courses for the academic year 2024-25 was conducted on May 29, 2024. Due to a large number of candidates missing the test, requests for an additional exam were received from candidates, parents and institutions via in-person visits, email and telephone. In response, the government has approved the conduct of an additional CET for these courses. Candidates are advised to regularly check the CET cell website for updates and instructions regarding the additional examination. All concerned students, parents, and institutions should take note of this information.”

Course confusion

Until last year, BMS admissions were based on regular Std XII scores. However, in 2024, the course was brought under the AICTE, making CET mandatory for admissions. To maintain the existing course structure without AICTE approval, many colleges renamed the course to B Com (management studies). Last month, Mumbai University issued a circular about the degree name change, following requests from affiliated colleges reluctant to follow AICTE regulations. According to the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, AICTE regulates all professional courses. While admissions for the renamed course have started, AICTE-registered colleges await clarity on the admission process.

Opposition’s allegations

This year, 37 students achieved a perfect 100 percentile in the state CET. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray has alleged malpractices in the exam and demanded transparency without a re-exam. He also called for a merit list based on marks instead of percentiles.

In a press conference on Friday, he criticised the CET cell for issuing 24 different question papers for engineering and charging Rs 1,000 for re-evaluation, which 1,425 students have requested. He pointed out 54 errors in the question papers and highlighted inconsistencies in the percentile system, where students with lower marks received higher percentiles.

Thackeray demanded that the CET cell refund the re-evaluation fee and provide a single question paper for the MHT-CET from next year. He also called for the suspension of the CET cell commissioner.

55,000

No of students who appeared for BMS CET in Maharashtra this year