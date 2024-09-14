Mumbai: Online parking booking plan yet to take off

The BMC has now decided to run a pilot project for 560 parking lots, which was earlier supposed to be 3,000

Representation Pic

Online booking for public parking, an ambitious project of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, is getting delayed as the civic body has not received a response from the company developing the software and the necessary infrastructure. The BMC has now decided to run a pilot project for 560 parking lots, which was earlier supposed to be 3,000.

Under the Mumbai Parking Authority, the BMC has started creating new public parking spaces in the city via multi-storeyed and mechanical parking. “For transparency, we have decided to create a web-based and application-based booking as well as payment system,” said a BMC official. “We had invited tenders to develop software and infrastructure in March for 3,000 parking lots. But we haven’t received a response. So, for now, we have reduced the capacity to 560 parking lots,” the official added. The estimated cost of the project for 3,000 parking lots is around Rs 700 crore.

Explaining how the system will work, the official said there will be cameras with video analytics and magnetic sensors for detecting parking occupancy and other parking locations. This system will show accurate information on the number of availabile parking slots in real time through multiple data sources, like monitoring entry and exit of vehicles in parking lots. Motorists can check live status and availability of parking spots. They can also pay the parking fee via the mobile application.