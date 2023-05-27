Mumbai: Open spaces adoption policy to continue

Critics, however, want the civic body to take on responsibility of maintaining these spaces

BMC currently has a total of 1,068 open spaces, playgrounds, recreation grounds. Pic/Satej Shinde

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started framing a new open spaces policy, but the plan of handing them over to private players for adoption stays. However, there are several changes in the policy which could allow more access to open spaces for the common people. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ordered BMC in the first week of May to frame an open spaces policy. The BMC has started preparing a draft of the policy.