Opposition leader demands inquiry into land transfer and secretary’s transfer

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar. File Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article Mumbai: Oppn leader alleges undue favour for pvt developer x 00:00

Opposition leader in the Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar accused the government of handing prime land parcels in Mumbai to Adani. He alleged that the secretary was transferred because he opposed transferring a prized 8.5 hectares of Kurla land owned by the Dairy Development Department for only 25 per cent of the ready reckoner rates.

Wadettiwar said in the Assembly that the Kurla land was valued at Rs 20,000 crore, yet it was given to the private company for a fraction of its worth. Raising the issue in the Assembly on Thursday, he asked the government to explain its decision to hand the dairyland to Adani. “Explain this to the House. The land transfer decision was cleared in one day,” he said, accusing the government of corruption.

ADVERTISEMENT

The leader demanded to know the remarks noted by Department Secretary Tukaram Mundhe. “Was Mundhe transferred because his remarks were adverse?” Wadettiwar asked, demanding an inquiry into the matter. “Mumbai is being looted,” he said further, accusing the Chief Minister of protecting the accused.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray also accused the government of giving undue advantages to the Adani group, which has been entrusted with redeveloping Dharavi. He said the conditions are such that anyone wishing to buy transferable development rights will have to buy them first from Adani. He claimed the company has been given supreme powers that supersede other state’s planning and development authorities.