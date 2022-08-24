Mumbai: Opposition legislators, Eknath Shinde faction MLAs shout slogans against each other at Vidhan Bhavan

MLAs carried carrots in an bid to taunt the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP coalition. The Shinde faction MLAs tried to snatch the carrots from the NCP legislators, raising tension on the legislature building steps
MLAs protesting outside Maharashtra Assembly on August 22. File Pic/ Pradeep Dhivar
The ongoing Maharashtra monsoon session once again raised tensions outside the legislature assembly on Wednesday. Several leaders from opposition and the Shiv Sena MLAs supporting state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde came face-to-face and began shouting slogans against each other on the steps of the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai.
According to the PTI, the NCP MLAs carried carrots in an bid to taunt the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP coalition. The Shinde faction MLAs tried to snatch the carrots from the NCP legislators, raising tension on the legislature building steps. Some legislators from the two sides then intervened and diffused the tension. Members from both the sides kept shouting slogans against each other for some time and then went inside Vidhan Bhavan to attend the day's proceedings.
According to the ANI, the MLAs also got into arguments.
#WATCH | Some Maharashtra BJP MLAs and MLAs of Maha Vikas Aghadi enter into a war of words outside the State Assembly as the latter protest against the state government. pic.twitter.com/enjTXkNql8— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022
The state legislature's monsoon session will conclude on Thursday.
Shinde and 39 other Shiv Sena legislators had revolted against the party leadership in June this year, which led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government comprising the Sena, NCP and Congress.
On June 30, Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister along with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.
(with agency inputs)