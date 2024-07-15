Breaking News
Mumbai: Orange alert for today

Updated on: 15 July,2024 04:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

State has been experiencing heavy precipitation since Saturday night, with some areas witnessing intense showers

Mumbai: Orange alert for today

People are seen commuting in their rainwear as it rains in Juhu. Pic/Anurag Ahire

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for Monday, signalling the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall. Monsoon, which has already brought significant precipitation to the region, begins to shift towards the Parbhani sector. An orange alert has also been issued for Parbhani district for Monday.
 
In addition to Mumbai and Parbhani, the IMD has issued orange alerts for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur, and Satara districts. These areas are expected to experience heavy rainfall following a red alert warning that was issued for Sunday. The state has been experiencing heavy precipitation since Saturday night, with parts of the region witnessing intense downpours.

