Mumbai: Original campaigners kickstart new online petition to save Aarey

Original campaigners kickstart new online petition against the car shed in green space, garner seven lakh signatures in a day

The spot in Aarey where the Metro-3 car depot has been proposed

An activist trying to save a portion of Aarey colony that has been earmarked for the Metro-3 car shed has taken her protest to the next level. She has now started an online petition to stall the project inside the green zone. The petition stresses that it is not opposed to the Metro project. So far, over 7 lakh people have signed the petition on change.org.

With the change in the government in Maharashtra, the Aarey car shed has once again become a flashpoint between nature lovers and authorities. Under the banner of “Let’s Unite to Save Aarey Forest Once Again” on change.org, the protesters are trying to push back the government on its car shed move.

The petition asserts that it is not opposed to the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro project. “The purpose of this petition is to stop Metro car shed from being built inside Aarey forest and thereby save the only surviving green lungs of Mumbai,” said Nirali Vaidya, who started the petition to Eknath Shinde, the new chief minister.



Activists protest against the Aarey car shed, on July 3. Pic/Shadab Khan

“When I declared victory on my last petition, I was certain that we had saved 808 acres of the Aarey forest as former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray fulfilled his promise of shifting the Metro car shed out of Aarey and declaring it as reserved forest within just a year of commencing his office. That, however, is not the case anymore as, within hours of swearing-in, the new Maharashtra government has overturned the decision and directed the urban development department officials to bring a proposal for building the car shed at Aarey, before the Cabinet,” reads the petition.

Those pushing for Metro infrastructure say the Metro-3 project will be delayed and result in cost escalation if there is no car depot. The stress that the car shed must come up at Aarey, triggering a face-off with the other side on social media.

“This petition is not against the Metro. The purpose of this petition is to stop Metro car shed from being built inside Aarey forest and thereby save the only surviving green lungs of Mumbai. There are more options available which are technically feasible as endorsed by experts, environmentally friendly, and more cost effective than building a car shed inside the forest,” says the petition.

Instead of defending its “groundless” arguments, the new government should honour the demands of the citizens of Mumbai for a clean and green city, adds the petition. Till 9.15 pm on Tuesday, 7,40,975 people had signed the petition.