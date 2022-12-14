Breaking News
Mumbai: Over 90 former corporators write to CM Shinde alleging corruption, lack of transparency in BMC

Updated on: 14 December,2022 12:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The lead signatories of the letter included floor leaders of Shiv Sena Mayor Kishori Pednekar, Samajwadi Party leader Raees Sheikh, Congress LoP Ravi Raja, and NCP's leader Rakhi Jadhav

BMC headquarters. File Pic


A group of 94 former BMC corporators has written to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, alleging a "lack of transparency" and "corruption" in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation ever since the term of the city's 227 corporators ended this March.


The elections to the wealthiest civic body were scheduled for this October but have been postponed on account of the issues of OBC reservations and delimitation of wards pending in the courts.



State-appointed administrator and Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal is now the lone administrator of the BMC and his writ runs unchallenged.


The lead signatories of the letter included floor leaders of Shiv Sena Mayor Kishori Pednekar, Samajwadi Party leader Raees Sheikh, Congress LoP Ravi Raja, and NCP's leader Rakhi Jadhav.

The letter stated that a" lack of transparency and accountability, ad hoc and arbitrary transfer, financial mismanagement" has led to the collapse of civic administration and governance of Mumbai.

"Ninety-Four former BMC corporators from different political parties, including Shiv Sena, NCP, Samajwadi Party and MNS, have written a letter to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, alleging lack of transparency and financial mismanagement in BMC under the rule of state-appointed administrator and municipal commissioner, Iqbal Singh Chahal," said Opposition leader in BMC and Congress leader Ravi Raja.

"It has been close to a year now that the term of the corporators has ended and the state government has appointed an administrator. By the time the BMC polls are held, the administrator will complete a year in office holding the dual charge. We are deeply disturbed by the state of affairs of BMC," said the letter.

Refuting the allegations, BMC commissioner Chahal said, "There is no lack of transparency as 100 per cent of resolutions pertaining to decisions taken by BMC are transparently available on the BMC website for anybody's scrutiny, without exception(since the tenure of Administrator started w.e.f March 8, 22)."

"The financial position of BMC is excellent. The financial reserves of BMC have increased from Rs 77,000 crores in 2020 to Rs 87,000 crore as of today. So, there is no question of financial mismanagement or collapse," Chahal added.

