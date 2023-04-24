Two recently appointed doctors bowed out due to personal reasons

The TB hospital at Sewri can accommodate 1,000 patients. File pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: Paediatric ward of TB hospital ready, but no sign of doctors! x 00:00

Despite having the infrastructure and equipment to treat paediatric patients, the civic-run Sewri TB Hospital is unable to do so as the facility lacks specialists. Recently, two doctors were appointed but they bowed out before joining, citing personal reasons. Due to this, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is once again on the lookout for doctors so that the underprivileged can avail themselves of the hospital’s services.

After the paediatric ward of the hospital was completed recently, people were hoping that the hospital hopping that paediatric TB patients are compelled to do would be a thing of the past. But the wait is not over yet. The TB hospital can accommodate almost 1,000 patients but for the past 4.5 years, paediatric patients haven’t been treated there.

On September 23, 2018, high drama took place when patients from the erstwhile paediatric ward were discharged by nurses and a few parents opted to abandon treatment midway, alleging that nurses and other staff had misbehaved with patients. I A Kundan, the then-additional municipal commissioner, made a surprise visit to the hospital on September 27 and found the nurses to be rude. After this, a nurse was suspended, three were transferred and a show-cause notice was issued to 10.

Also Read: Mumbai: Now, a lokpal to address issues of HIV/AIDS patients

After the incident, the treatment of paediatric patients was discontinued. Later, major repair work was undertaken at the hospital. The BMC eventually signed an MOU with Wadia Hospital to treat paediatric patients and the latter are referred to the hospital, but this arrangement is limited to Mumbai patients.

On September 3, mid-day reported on the inconvenience caused to paediatric patients as it is difficult to find beds due to limited capacity. A senior civic official said, “We don’t have a paediatrician for the treatment of minor TB patients. We had hired two doctors, but one refused to join, citing personal reasons while the other said that she was going out of the country. So once again we have to look for doctors.”

Earlier, there were only 10 beds for paediatric patients but now there are 20 beds for them. The appointment of experts will help kids suffering from pulmonary and

non-pulmonary TB. Dr Lalit Anande, former superintendent of Tb hospital, said, “Since 2018, the treatment of paediatric TB patients has been on halt. It is a good move by health officials to once again cater to paediatric patients.

It will be a big relief for the parents too. It is good that they are hiring doctors for paediatric patients but we can’t wait for doctors from major hospitals. Medical colleges can also contribute and offer guidance via the telephone. The BMC has to find a way to provide better services under its roof.”