Breaking News
Budget sops not poll gimmicks, in sync with allocations, says Ajit Pawar
CM Shinde announces Rs 11 crore reward for T20 World Cup-winning Indian team
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Traffic advisory issued by Mumbai Police
Maharashtra: Detention centre for foreign nationals to come up in Navi Mumbai
Over 60 missing phone complaints filed with Mumbai Police
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Panchvati Express coaches decouple near Kasara promptly repaired

Mumbai: Panchvati Express coaches decouple near Kasara, promptly repaired

Updated on: 06 July,2024 12:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The problem was quickly resolved, said Central Railway officials and added that the coaches were successfully recoupled by 9:02 am.

Mumbai: Panchvati Express coaches decouple near Kasara, promptly repaired

The coaches 3 and 4 of Panchvati express decoupled/ Screengrab

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Panchvati Express coaches decouple near Kasara, promptly repaired
x
00:00

Two coaches of the Panchvati Express, numbers 3 and 4, decoupled near Kasara station at 8:40 am while heading towards Mumbai. The problem was quickly resolved, said Central Railway officials and added that the coaches were successfully recoupled by 9:02 am. After confirming the train's safety and security, it continued its journey to Mumbai around 9:15 am.





This incident resulted in an approximately 35-minute delay for the train. Luckily, no damages or injuries were recorded. According to Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), train services on the affected route are currently running smoothly.

Further details awaited

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

central railway mumbai news mumbai trains maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK