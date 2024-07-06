Mumbai: Panchvati Express coaches decouple near Kasara, promptly repaired

The problem was quickly resolved, said Central Railway officials and added that the coaches were successfully recoupled by 9:02 am.

The coaches 3 and 4 of Panchvati express decoupled/ Screengrab

Two coaches of the Panchvati Express, numbers 3 and 4, decoupled near Kasara station at 8:40 am while heading towards Mumbai. The problem was quickly resolved, said Central Railway officials and added that the coaches were successfully recoupled by 9:02 am. After confirming the train's safety and security, it continued its journey to Mumbai around 9:15 am.

Maharashtra | Coach no. 3 and 4 of Panchvati Express decoupled near Kasara station at 8.40 am, while coming towards Mumbai. The coaches were recoupled at 9.02 am and after being assured about the safety and security of the recoupled train, they moved towards Mumbai at 9.15 am.… — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2024

This incident resulted in an approximately 35-minute delay for the train. Luckily, no damages or injuries were recorded. According to Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), train services on the affected route are currently running smoothly.

