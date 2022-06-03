Breaking News
Mumbai: Parents demand money back after Mulund school's opening postponed for third time

Updated on: 03 June,2022 09:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dipti Singh | dipti.singh@mid-day.com

While some parents have demanded that the school refund their money, a majority have said that it must start offline classes from rented premises at the earliest

Mumbai: Parents demand money back after Mulund school's opening postponed for third time

Some of the parents who had gathered outside the school on Thursday


Hundreds of parents of children at The Green Acres Academy (TGAA) in Mulund, outraged that the school’s new building’s opening was postponed for the third time, demonstrated outside it on Thursday, demanding an explanation from the administration. While some parents have demanded that the school refund their money, a majority have said that it must start offline classes from rented premises at the earliest.

The managing director of the Green Acres foundation that runs the school, in a video message to the parents, has said the school will start in another month. The school used to hold classes on rented premises which it gave up in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. Construction on its new buildings began in 2021. The parents have alleged that they were told the school would start operating from its own newly constructed building in March. Then they were told the school would start in April and this was changed to June 6, but then again they have been told the school needs more time to start.




‘Fooling parents’


