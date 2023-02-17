Mumbai: Part of wall fell from Worli's under-construction building, not cement slabs

The police have arrested three people in connection with the accident that claimed two people in Worli

Cars damaged when the concrete fell on them. Pic/Ashish Raje

The Worli cops investigating the mishap which claimed two lives after cement slabs fell from an under-construction building, have said part of a wall had fallen and not slabs from the balancing unit of a crane as reported earlier. The police have arrested three persons in connection with the incident, including a supervisor and two labourers.

On Tuesday night, two workers from a garment factory died when the slabs fell on them from the construction site of Worli’s Four Seasons Residency. The Worli cops filed a case under IPC Sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (common intention) against the contractor, supervisor and other concerned personnel on Wednesday night.

SI Koli said, “The investigation has revealed that the incident occurred when part of a wall admeasuring 6 feet by 5 feet collapsed from the 52nd floor of the building when workers were drilling a hole in the fire duct to install a scaffolding. The negligence is on part of the supervisor and workers, hence they have been arrested.” The accused Gulab Shaukat Ali Hussain, 24, Jalal Sirajuddin Sheikh, 27, and supervisor Iqbal Sidiqqui, 48, were produced before Bhoiwada court which remanded them in judicial custody.

Koli said he went to the 52nd floor himself and confirmed that the work was going on that particular floor and the crane had nothing to do with the mishap. It had earlier been reported that the slabs fell from the 42nd floor. The incident occurred around 8.30pm, but when asked whether construction is allowed at that time, he replied, “I need to check”.

The relatives of the victims claimed their bodies on Wednesday night and took them to their hometown. According to sources, travel arrangements were made through air as well as railways, however it is unclear who bore the expenses for the same.