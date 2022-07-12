Mumbai: Pay ’n’ park on plot in Chembur irks members

Miffed members call out Chembur pool inviting tenders for parking; allege complex putting commerce over members’ rights

The space that would be turned into a pay-and-park facility

Things are not going swimmingly well for some members at the General Arunkumar Vaidya swimming pool in Chembur East. The sprawling public facility has invited tenders for vendors to run a ‘pay-and-park’ facility at the big open space in front of the pool.

The members, requesting anonymity, said there has been substantial dismay at the invitation for tenders, as they believe the complex should allow them to park their cars on the premises. Currently, the members are only allowed to park two-wheelers.

“The parking space is part of the swimming pool complex. The members, who drive to the complex, have to park their cars on the road. As the road is busy, they spend a lot of time finding a spot. Instead of letting members avail of the space, tenders are being invited. This is extremely strange, to say the least,” a member said.

No complaints before

Archana Deshmukh, the pool manager, said, “We have a two-wheeler parking space for our members, which is substantial.” Pointing to a vast space near the pool, she added, “Look at this passage; the width of the corridor is considerable. We do not allow four-wheeler parking.

“This is the first time I hear members are irked about not being able to bring their cars into the complex. We have approximately 4,500 members. Nobody has complained to me. If there is any grievance, members can meet me or send complaints in writing, they must go through this proper channel.

“When cars are parked, even negotiating out of this space is difficult. In fact, our two-wheel parking is so big that it is not full at least half the time, as we have certain pool timings. We keep our members’ welfare in mind and help the public as well. We have a lot of goodwill and these complaints are obviously somehow motivated,” Deshmukh added.

On pay-and-park tenders, Deshmukh said they were looking at a concessional rate for members, but they needed to generate revenue. “We need funds for upkeep, as you can see the swimming pools and amenities are well maintained.”

The movie analogy

Kishore Gandhi, BMC deputy commissioner, Gardens, said, “Yes, the tenders have been invited for the pay and park facility. What is wrong with that? If members want to bring their cars, then, like others, they need to pay and park their cars.”

On pointing out the fact that members of the swimming pool complex should not have to pay for parking, Gandhi said, “Parking is a different facility. When you go to a theatre for a movie, you buy a ticket, but still you pay for parking your vehicle. This situation is somewhat similar.”

The members, however, maintained that the parking space is a contiguous plot. “There are swimming pool complexes where parking for members is free. A family or a group of people who want to swim together cannot travel on a two-wheeler. Moreover, it is the monsoon season, and commuting by two-wheelers is not feasible,” they added.