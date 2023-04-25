Mumbai: Pipeline bursts at Bandra

Water supply hit in parts of Bandra West and Khar West

Thousands of litres of water were wasted due to the leakage

Just when water supply was restored to Mumbai after nearly a month and half, Bandra and Khar residents will face another cut, due to damage to a pipeline on Monday morning. It got damaged during work on a rain water drainage system at Bandra West. This led to wastage of thousands of litres of water, at a time when the lakes that supply water to the city are low on its stock.

A 600 mm diameter inlet of Pali Hill reservoir was damaged at Waterfield Road, Bandra (West). After the leakage, the water supply in some parts of H West ward was affected. In a statement on Twitter, the H west ward of the BMC said that emergency teams were present at the site and the repairs were underway.

Purushottam Malvade, chief of the hydraulic engineer department of the BMC, said the work of rain water drainage is on at Waterfield Road. On Monday morning, during this work, the inlet at Pali Hill reservoir was damaged.

Water supply to Shirley Rajan Road, Chimbai Village, Waroda Road, Manuel Gonsalves Road area, Perry Road and New Kantwadi area was affected between 10 am and 2 pm. The water supply to some other parts of H West Division was also affected. “The water supply project department has taken up the repair work immediately and water supply will be restored in a phased manner,” said an official from the BMC.

The repair was likely to take about 8 to 10 hours, including dewatering and charging of the aqueduct. Some areas like Khar Danda, Koliwada, Dandpada and Khar roads from 16 to 21 were to get water supply by Monday evening. However, water pressure and the supply duration remained low. The water supply to other areas was to be restored after the repair work.