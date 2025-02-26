At the event, Goyal distributed keys for 15 self-redeveloped housing societies in the northern region of Mumbai

Union Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal has assured that the Centre would provide all support to the Maharashtra government's initiatives in urban redevelopment and boosting infrastructure, PTI reported.

While addressing a gathering in Mumbai (North) on Tuesday, the union minister said that the Centre is committed to providing 'pucca' houses to the homeless and those currently living in 'kachha' houses in the same locality.

Goyal is a Lok Sabha member from Mumbai (North) region, PTI cited.

At the event, along with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, he distributed keys for 15 self-redeveloped housing societies in the northern region of Mumbai.

According to PTI, Goyal further said that the construction of a 1,000-bed hospital near the Magathane metro station is swiftly progressing, and another 1,000-bed hospital is planned for construction in Kandivali West, which will enhance healthcare access and services in the region.

Global investment firm Brookfield to invest USD 12 billion in developmental projects in Mumbai Metropolitan Region

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Brookfield, a leading global investment firm.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee were present when the MoU was signed in the presence of Anuj Ranjan, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Brookfield.

According to MMRDA, the agreement, focusing on transforming the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) into a Global Economic Hub in five to seven years, marks a Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) of USD 12 billion, which is around Rs 1,03,800 crore.

Under Dr Mukherjee's initiative, MMRDA has participated in the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Annual Summit at Davos for the second consecutive year. MMRDA in its press statement claims that it has secured MoUs worth USD 40 billion.

The key highlights of the MoU include a focus on developing metro projects, roads, bridges, urban infrastructure, real estate, Transit-Oriented Development (TOD), Land Value Capture opportunities, and sustainable blue and green infrastructure.

According to the planning authority, significant investment will be directed toward Mumbai 3.0 — KSC (Karnala-Sai-Chirner) New Town, spanning 323.24 sq km —Special Planning Areas (SPAs) in the northern (1,006.76 sq. km.) and southern (673.33 sq. km.) regions of MMR. These projects will include residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments, along with logistics parks, data centres, and global capability centres (GCCs). The focus will also be on enhancing physical, digital, and social infrastructure.



(With inputs from PTI)