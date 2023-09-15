Mumbai plane crash: Co-pilot shifted to Kokilaben Hospital for treatment, others stable, says doctor

Dr Deepak Namjoshi of the Criticare Asia Hospital on Friday said co-pilot Neil Diwan had suffered a spinal injury and was shifted to Kokilaben Hospital for surgery.

The Learjet 45 aircraft VT-DBL veered off

Neil Diwan, the co-pilot of the private jet that skidded off the runway at Mumbai airport has been moved to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, a PTI report stated. Dr Deepak Namjoshi of the Criticare Asia Hospital on Friday told PTI that Diwan had suffered a spinal injury and was shifted to Kokilaben Hospital for surgery on Thursday night.

Doctor Namjoshi added that the seven others who have been admitted to Andheri East Hospital are stable and under observation.

The doctor was quoted in the PTI as saying that Diwan wished to be treated by a doctor he knew and thus was shifted. "Neil Diwan (in his early twenties) has a spinal fracture and paraplegia (a condition where both the legs have no sensation). He expressed the desire to get operated by a doctor known to him, so he was moved to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Thursday night," Namjoshi said.

The doctor further said that Sunil Kanjarbhat (46), the captain of the flight, had sustained multiple abrasions with trauma to the chest wall and spine. He said that the captain had also suffered a wedge compression to his L1 vertebra.

Elucidating on the passengers' health, the doctor said that passenger Dhruv Kotak (40) injured his right arm and had sustained a small abrasion on the head. He said that his vitals are stable but they suspect a muscle tear in his biceps. Meanwhile, he said, the Danish citizen who was aboard the private jet, Lars Henrik Ostergaard Sorensen (58) had suffered injuries to the chest wall and upper back. Dr Namjoshi said, "There is also a mild bilateral pleural haemorrhage and a few rib fractures; he has been advised conservative management and is currently stable."

Private jet veers off Mumbai airport runway

A private jet on Thursday veered off the runway at Mumbai airport during its landing amid heavy rains. There were eight persons onboard the flight who were hospitalised with injuries. Among the eight, three were flight crew including a flight attendant and five others were the passengers. The Learjet 45 aircraft VT-DBL which was owned by the VSR Ventures had flown in from Visakhapatnam.

The visibility, PTI report quoted sources saying, at the time of the incident was 700 meters amid heavy rainfall.

Following the jet's runway excursion at the domestic airport, runway 27 was temporarily closed. Multiple flights were diverted as well. Two Vistara and one Akasa Airlines flight were diverted towards Bengaluru airport following the incident. An international Air India flight coming from Dubai was diverted towards Ahmedabad. Another Vistara Dehradun-Mumbai flight was diverted to Goa's MOPA airport.

Reportedly, a total of five aircraft landed at Surat airport and two flights kept hovering in the airspace.

The spokesperson of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) said that the runway was operational post regulatory clearance after 6.47 pm.

