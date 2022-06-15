Breaking News
Mumbai rains: Will Milan subway be flood-free this year?
Dombivli woman breaks leg thanks to shoddy ramp
BMC Election 2022: It’s Thackeray vs Thackeray in battle for Mumbai's BMC
Mumbai: Amid reopening of schools, parents feel the pinch as book and stationery prices up 50 per cent
Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Punjab Police gets 7-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai PM Narendra Modi Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray share stage amid war of words

Mumbai: PM Narendra Modi, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray share stage amid war of words

Updated on: 15 June,2022 08:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Supriya Sule says PMO declined permission to Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to speak in the presence of the PM; at another event, Uddhav Thackeray and Narendra Modi share the dais after a long time

Mumbai: PM Narendra Modi, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray share stage amid war of words

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari looks on as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray share a joke. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi


Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule on Tuesday said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was “refused permission” to speak in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a temple inauguration event in Dehu near Pune city, and dubbed it an insult to the state.

Modi was on a day’s visit to Maharashtra during which he inaugurated a shila (rock) temple at the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Mandir at Dehu, Jal Bhushan building and Gallery of Revolutionaries at Mumbai’s Raj Bhavan and attended the bicentennial celebrations of a Gujarati newspaper.




Devendra Fadnavis, the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, spoke just before Modi delivered his speech at the programme in Dehu. Talking to reporters in Amravati, Sule, a Lok Sabha MP, said Pawar, a senior NCP leader, had requested the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to allow him to speak at the event.


Show full article

nationalist congress party supriya sule ajit pawar uddhav thackeray narendra modi devendra fadnavis raj bhavan mumbai news mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK