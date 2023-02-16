Breaking News
Mumbai: IIT Bombay launches parallel probe in student death case
Mumbai: Temperature rises, so does AQI levels
Maharashtra: BJP cannot finish the Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Lower Parel traffic delays fire-fighting op at Raghuvanshi
Mumbai Crime: Delivery boy saved numbers of women, sent them porn

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Police ban drones other flying objects in city till March 14 check details here

Mumbai Police ban drones, other flying objects in city till March 14, check details here

Updated on: 16 February,2023 11:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

Top

Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860

Mumbai Police ban drones, other flying objects in city till March 14, check details here

Image used for representational purpose. File photo.


Mumbai Police on Thursday issued an order, prohibiting flying of drones and other flying objects in the city till March 14, the police said.


In the order the police said, whereas it is likely that terrorist/anti-national elements might use of drones, remote controlled micro-light aircrafts, para-gliders in their attacks and thereby target VVIPS, endangering the life of public at large, destroy public property and cause disturbance to law and order in the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate area.



It said, it has become necessary that certain restrictions should be put on the activities of such elements across the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate to prevent probable sabotages through such drones, remote controlled micro-light aircrafts, para-gliders, for which some preventive and proactive measures needs to be taken to prevent the same.


A police official said, "It is a routine order which is reviewed monthly and further extended."

Also read: Maharashtra: Message from Interpol in Washington helps Mumbai Police save suicidal man in Kurla

The order which was issued was DCP, Operations, Vishal Thakur further said that no flying activities of drone, remote controlled micro-light aircrafts, para-gliders, Para Motors, Hand gliders, Hot Air Balloons, etc. shall be allowed in the jurisdiction of Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate for the period of next 30 Days, i.e. from
13/02/2023 to 14/03/2023 except for aerial surveillance by Mumbai Police or by specific permission in writing by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Brihanmumbai.

The order said that it shall remain in force with effect 00.01 hrs. of 13/02/2023 till 24.00 hrs. of 14/03/2023 unless withdrawn earlier.

It said, any person contravening this order shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

Do you practice ecotourism?
mumbai mumbai news news mumbai police MID DAY

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK