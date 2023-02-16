Mumbai Police ban drones, other flying objects in city till March 14, check details here

Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860

Mumbai Police on Thursday issued an order, prohibiting flying of drones and other flying objects in the city till March 14, the police said.

In the order the police said, whereas it is likely that terrorist/anti-national elements might use of drones, remote controlled micro-light aircrafts, para-gliders in their attacks and thereby target VVIPS, endangering the life of public at large, destroy public property and cause disturbance to law and order in the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate area.

It said, it has become necessary that certain restrictions should be put on the activities of such elements across the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate to prevent probable sabotages through such drones, remote controlled micro-light aircrafts, para-gliders, for which some preventive and proactive measures needs to be taken to prevent the same.

A police official said, "It is a routine order which is reviewed monthly and further extended."

The order which was issued was DCP, Operations, Vishal Thakur further said that no flying activities of drone, remote controlled micro-light aircrafts, para-gliders, Para Motors, Hand gliders, Hot Air Balloons, etc. shall be allowed in the jurisdiction of Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate for the period of next 30 Days, i.e. from

13/02/2023 to 14/03/2023 except for aerial surveillance by Mumbai Police or by specific permission in writing by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Brihanmumbai.

The order said that it shall remain in force with effect 00.01 hrs. of 13/02/2023 till 24.00 hrs. of 14/03/2023 unless withdrawn earlier.

It said, any person contravening this order shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.