Mumbai Police collaborate with students to promote 'No Honking' campaign

Representative Image

Mumbai Police has initiated a campaign in the JJ flyover and Bhendi Bazaar area from December 21, involving school and madrasa students to propagate the 'No Honking' message, aiming to raise awareness about noise pollution, stated a report in ANI.

According to the report, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 1, Pravin Mundhe, said that the ongoing campaign, which includes putting up banners getting assistance from NGOs and collaborating with students from schools and madrasas, is to ensure that all rules and regulations are followed, the ANI report added,

"From December 21st we started a major drive under the JJ flyover & Bhendi Bazaar area. We have put up banners, taken help from NGOs, school & madrasa students have also been engaged...We will ensure that the people follow rules and regulations in that area," Mundhe told ANI.

Mundhe emphasised the goal of raising community awareness about traffic rules, particularly concerns such as helmet use, eliminating triple-seat riding, and reducing wrong-way driving. This programme, which is scheduled to run for 15 days, aims to police traffic restrictions.

Children's participation in this undertaking is significant since their advocacy often has a significant impact. The programme has received widespread support, with plans to continue these activities for an extended period of time in order to have a greater impact.

"Our aim is to raise awareness and enforcement on issues such as without helmet, triple seat and wrong side driving. In the first phase this mission will be carried out for 15 days We are going to ensure that people in that area follow traffic rules and those who will not follow the rules we will enforce rules on them," he further told ANI.

The DCP said that the Mumbai Police roped children in this initiative since their appeal makes a bigger impact, the ANI report further stated.

The DCP was quoted as saying in the ANI report, "Many people are joining us in this initiative and we are going to continue this activity for a prolonged period to make a better impact."

On 'No Honking Day' in August, the cops had collected around Rs 20 lakh for honking from motorists and bikers, and Rs 1.5 lakh only from bikers for noisy silencers. Cops had said that most of the fines were collected from Chembur, Ghatkopar and Dadar.

