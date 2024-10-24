The Labrador had set the ball rolling in the Antilia bomb scare case

Oskar (pictured here) and his colleague, Mylo, will now spend their days in air-conditioned comfort in a shelter home. Pic/X

Listen to this article Mumbai Police dog Oskar, who detected bomb near Antilia, retires from force x 00:00

Oskar, the police dog who detected explosives in a car parked near Antilia, the south Mumbai home of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani in 2021, has retired from service along with canine colleague Mylo, a police officer said on Thursday.

Both the canines were part of the force for 10 years and were given a fitting farewell on Wednesday at a function attended by several officers, including Additional Commissioner of Police (Protection and Security) Vinit Sahoo. “Oskar joined the Mumbai police’s Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) in 2014. Oskar was among the 12 canines in the BDDS and his duties included thwarting threats and bomb calls as well as VIP security.

“Oskar detected gelatine sticks in a parked car near Antilia, the house of Mukesh Ambani in Malabar Hill, on February 25, 2021,” a police officer said. Mylo performed duties like VIP security, checking vital installations, attending threat calls, checking suspected bags, etc. “As gratitude for their services, we have arranged for air-conditioning at the shelter home where the two canines will be lodged and have also given an AC vehicle for their transport. We have also created a ‘wall of fame’ to pay tribute to their stellar service,” said another police officer.

