Mumbai: Police inspector crushed to death at Vakola

A 43-year-old police inspector attached to the Marine Drive police station died when he was crushed between two buses at Vakola on Friday. A day before the accident took place, he had gone to Alibaug with his family and had then taken them to the Marine Drive police station. The Vakola police have arrested the bus driver whose vehicle dashed into another standing bus, crushing the inspector.

Police Inspector Pravin Ashok Dinkar stayed with his family at T3 building Kole-Kalyan Police Line at Santacruz East. According to the police, the accident took place on Friday at around 8 am opposite New Modern School near Vakola Masjid bus stop. PI Dinkar was headed for Marine Drive police station and waiting for a bus at the bus stop.

A police officer said, “Due to the crowd at the bus stop, PI Dinkar was standing behind the bus, waiting for passengers to get down, when another speeding bus, number MH-01-TR-4685 (route number-392) crashed into the standing bus. PI Dinkar was crushed between the two buses and seriously injured. He was rushed to the VN Desai hospital where doctors declared him dead. His family members were informed about the incident.”

The bus driver told the cops that he had applied the brakes but the vehicle didn’t stop and crashed into the standing bus. PI Dinkar was a resident of Ahmednagar and family members said that they will perform his last rites at their village. A police officer from Marine Drive police station said, “On Thursday, PI Dinkar was on leave and had gone to Alibaug with his family. He then brought them to the Marine Drive police station. It’s shocking for us that on Thursday night we met him at the police station and on Friday we received news of his death.”