Mumbai: Police Inspector posted at Raj Bhavan dies of cardiac arrest

Updated on: 27 July,2022 06:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

Vikas Bhujbal was attached to Protection and Security department at Raj Bhavan

Mumbai: Police Inspector posted at Raj Bhavan dies of cardiac arrest

Vikas Bhujbal with Bhagat Singh Koshyari


A Police Inspector posted at Raj Bhavan, succumbed due to cardiac arrest on Wednesday afternoon. Inspector Vikas Bhujbal (52) suddenly developed chest pain and was rushed to the hospital with the help of the staff but was declared dead on arrival.

Bhujbal was attached to Protection and Security department at Raj Bhavan. Around 2 pm, while he was in his office, he felt chest pain. When he informed the staff, he was immediately rushed to Bombay Hospital for medical assistance. But when he reached to hospital, he was declared dead on arrival.

Bhujbal is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari expressed grief over Bhujbal's demise. 


"He was a dutiful, honest and friendly officer. A smiling Bhujbal had a cordial relationship with all the officers and employees. We have lost a sensitive police officer," said Governor Koshyari in his condolence message.

