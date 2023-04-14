Breaking News
Mumbai Police issues prohibitory order for city ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah's visit

Updated on: 14 April,2023 12:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

The order issued by Mumbai Police said that on 15/04/2023 and 16/04/2023 in view of the Home Minister of India's Mumbai visit, no drone, para gliders, all types of balloons, kites and remote control microlight aircraft flying activities to be allowed

Mumbai Police issues prohibitory order for city ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah's visit

Amit Shah. File Pic


Mumbai Police on Friday issued prohibitory orders for the city ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Mumbai.


In the order, Mumbai Police said, "Whereas report has been received that due to the situation prevailing in the areas under control of the Commissioner of Police, Brihanmumbai, it is apprehended that during the Home Minister of India's Mumbai visit on 15/04/2023 and 16/04/2023, Terrorist/Anti social elements may attack using drone, para gliders, remote control microlight Aircraft and there is every likelihood breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility and also there is grave danger to the human life, health, safety and injury to public property on that account."



The order further said, On 15/04/2023 and 16/04/2023, on the occasion of the Home Minister of India's Mumbai visit, a large number of VIPS, Various Officers are expected to attend the program. It is necessary that some checks should be put on activities around Mumbai, so that Terrorist/Anti-Social elements may not attack through drone, para gliders, remote control microlight aircraft, all types of balloons, kites and immediate action is necessary for the prevention of the same.


The prohibitory order was issued by Vishal Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police, (Operations), Mumbai. 

The order said that on 15/04/2023 and 16/04/2023 in view of the Home Minister of India's Mumbai visit, no drone, para gliders, all types of balloons, kites and remote control microlight aircraft flying activities to be allowed in jurisdiction of Airport Police Station, Sahar Police Station, Colaba Police Station, Vile Parle Police Station, Kherwadi Police Station, Vakola Police Station, Bandra Police Station, Worli Police Station, Gamdevi Police Station, D.B. Marg
Police Station, Marine Drive Police Station, Cuffe Parade Police Station and Malabar Hill Police Station.

It said that this order shall remain in force with effect from 00.01 hrs. of 15/04/2023 till 24.00 hrs. of 16 /04/2023 unless withdrawn earlier.

"Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860," the order said.

mumbai police mumbai mumbai news amit shah india India news maharashtra

