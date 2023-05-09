Mumbai Police provide security to 'The Kerala Story' crew member after he receives threats

As per the police, Sudipto Sen, director of the film 'The Kerala Story' informed police that one of the crew members received a message from an unknown number

A crew member of the movie 'The Kerala Story', received a threatening message from an unknown number, according to Mumbai Police.

As per the police, Sudipto Sen, director of the film 'The Kerala Story' informed police that one of the crew members received a message from an unknown number.

"The message threatened the said person not to step out alone from home and that they didn't do a good thing by showing the story," Police said.

Police provided security to the crew member but FIR has not been registered as they are yet to receive a written complaint.

The Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal banned the film 'The Kerala Story' citing "maintenance of peace" and to avoid incidents of "hatred and violence" in the state on May 8.

West Bengal became the first state to ban the film, 'The Kerala Story' narrates the ordeal of three women who are trafficked to ISIS camps after being converted to Islam through marriage.

There's a continuing political outcry around the movie even as it has been made tax-free in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh.

On the decision to ban the film, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "It is to avoid any incident of hatred and violence, and maintain peace in the state."

The CM directed the state chief secretary to remove the movie from all theatres where it is being screened.

Reacting to the ban, Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the producer of the film, said they will pursue legal options against the decision.

"If state government won't listen to us, we will explore legal avenues. However, whatever course we take will be based on legal advice," Shah told ANI.

Helmed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film evoked sharp opposition from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who called it "RSS propaganda".'The Kerala Story' stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in lead roles.

A massive controversy erupted around the film after its trailer claimed that 32,000 women from Kerala had gone missing and joined the terrorist group ISIS. However, in the face of protests, the contentious figure in the trailer was later withdrawn.

Its trailer description was later changed to a story of three women from Kerala.

