Mumbai Police receive message about avoiding 'Somalia-type' attack

The latest message did not issue any threat but Mumbai Police are investigating its source

Days after the Mumbai Police received text messages threatening a 26/11-like attack in the city, the traffic helpline of city police on Friday received a WhatsApp message from an international number warning a repeat of "Somalia-type attack" in India, reported PTI.

The latest message did not issue any threat but police are investigating its source, the official told PTI.

Terror group Al-Shabaab recently attacked the Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia's capital.

The message, though, did not make it clear which incident in the African country it was referring to.

(With inputs from PTI)

