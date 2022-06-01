Breaking News
Mumbai Police register cheating FIR against BJP leader Mohit Kamboj, 2 others

Updated on: 01 June,2022 12:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Kamboj, however, claimed the FIR was fake and said his voice cannot be suppressed

Mumbai Police register cheating FIR against BJP leader Mohit Kamboj, 2 others

Mohit Kamboj. Pic/Official Facebook account


The Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against former city BJP youth wing president Mohit Kamboj and two others on charges of cheating, an official said.

Kamboj, however, claimed the FIR was fake and said his voice cannot be suppressed. A manager with a nationalised bank had complained to police, alleging that Kamboj and two other directors of a company had taken a loan of Rs 52 crore and used it for other than the intended purpose, the police official said. Based on the complaint, the MRA Marg police here on Tuesday registered the FIR against Kamboj and the two firm directors under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating) and 409 (criminal breach of trust), he said.




A probe into the case is underway, he added. Kamboj in a Twitter post on Tuesday claimed a "fabricated FIR" was registered against him by city Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey. He also said it was wrong to think that he could be frightened or his voice could be suppressed by lodging an FIR against him in a matter which was "settled long back", and added that he will approach a court with facts.


