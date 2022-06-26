Mumbai Police restricts gatherings in city till July 10

Section 37 of the Maharashtra Police Act imposed to maintain peace and order

The rising political unrest among Shiv Sainiks over revolt by some leaders led the Mumbai Police on Saturday to issue prohibitory orders, restricting movement and unlawful assembly of five or more persons for prevention of breach of peace under Section 37 of the Maharashtra Police Act. The order will remain effective till July 10.

Earlier in the day, news of Section 144 being imposed in the city had been doing the rounds. However, the Mumbai Police clarified that it was a regular prohibitory order that’s issued in the city and extended every 30 days. To maintain peace and order, the Mumbai Police decided to revise the earlier prohibitory order with Section 37 of Maharashtra Police Act 1951. “It restricts any procession and use of loudspeaker, amplifying instrument, bursting crackers till July 10,” said DCP (PRO) Sanjiv Latkar.

The Mumbai Police also issued a high alert and directed all police stations to ensure security at political offices in the city. An officer-level police personnel has also been directed to visit every political office to ensure safety of party workers.