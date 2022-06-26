Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: CM Uddhav Thackeray will not resign, would rather face floor test
Maharashtra Political crisis: Rebel MLAs name their group as 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'
Maharashtra political crisis: Police on high alert after rebel MLA's office vandalised in Pune
26/11 Mumbai terror attack handler jailed for 15 years in Pakistan
Maharashtra political crisis: Section 144 imposed in Eknath Shinde's stronghold Thane
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Police restricts gatherings in city till July 10

Mumbai Police restricts gatherings in city till July 10

Updated on: 26 June,2022 08:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

Top

Section 37 of the Maharashtra Police Act imposed to maintain peace and order

Mumbai Police restricts gatherings in city till July 10

Representative Image


The rising political unrest among Shiv Sainiks over revolt by some leaders led the Mumbai Police on Saturday to issue prohibitory orders, restricting movement and unlawful assembly of five or more persons for prevention of breach of peace under Section 37 of the Maharashtra Police Act. The order will remain effective till July 10. 

Earlier in the day, news of Section 144 being imposed in the city had been doing the rounds. However, the Mumbai Police clarified that it was a regular prohibitory order that’s issued in the city and extended every 30 days. To maintain peace and order, the Mumbai Police decided to revise the earlier prohibitory order with Section 37 of Maharashtra Police Act 1951. “It restricts any procession and use of loudspeaker, amplifying instrument, bursting crackers till July 10,” said DCP (PRO) Sanjiv Latkar. 




The Mumbai Police also issued a high alert and directed all police stations to ensure security at political offices in the city. An officer-level police  personnel has also been directed to visit every political office to ensure safety of party workers.


mumbai police shiv sena aaditya thackeray bal thackeray uddhav thackeray sanjay raut mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK