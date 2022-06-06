Mumbai Police to summon Nupur Sharma and record her statement over controversial remarks against Prophet: CP Sanjay Pandey

Breaking News
Rajya Sabha polls: Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh seek 1-day bail to cast vote
Mumbai: Drop in temperature during monsoon will lead to surge in Covid-19 cases, say experts
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi questioned over threat letter to Salman Khan
Elon Musk accuses Twitter of withholding data, says may withdraw bid
ED raids Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's residence in connection with hawala transactions
Salman Khan's security beefed up after threat letter
Updated on: 06 June,2022 05:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Earlier, on June 5, BJP had suspended Nupur and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal as the row over their derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed escalated with protests from some Muslim countries

Sanjay Pandey. File Pic


Mumbai Police chief Sanjay Pandey has said that they are all set to summon suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and record her statement, in connection with her alleged comments against Prophet Mohammed during a news debate on the Gyanvapi issue.






