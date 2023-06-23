Mumbai: Police trace siblings in three hours using CCTV footage

Wadala cops successfully traced two children who had gone missing from their home on Thursday evening within three hours

Wadala cops team traced both the siblings (Pic/Mumbai Police)

After walking around a half a kilometre away from their home, both the children lost their way back home.

On Thursday evening, around 5 pm the grandparents of two children (a boy and girl) residents of Sangam Nagar rushed to Wadala police station and informed the police that their grandchildren have gone missing from home.

Senior inspector Milind Jadhav immediately formed 4 teams including inspector Vikas Mhamunkar, inspector Usha Babar and API Savita Wahule, Vijay Surve and PSI Prashant Ranvare to trace the children.

Cops started screening the CCTV footage across the area and found the children are walking on their own. Screenshot and video of the footage forwarded to all the beat Chowky cops and police Mitra in the jurisdiction of Wadala and Wadala TT police station.

“We deputed one team in Sangam Nagar, another was patrolling from Vidyalankar College to Walmiki Chowk, another near complainants house and 4th one was checking CCTV footsges” said Milind Jadhav, senior inspector of Wadala police station.

“During patrolling, two children were found near a masjid and was immediately taken into custody” he added.

"They were traced within three hours and handed over to their grandparents," a police officer from Wadala police station said.

The Police counselled both the children and asked whether they were harmed by anyone to which they responded negative.

“The grandparents when came to police station, they were terrified we had to calm them down and get some clues and details about their grandchildren. The teams worked in coordination and swiftly to track the children within couple of hours they were traced” said Senior Inspector Jadhav.