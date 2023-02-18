Mumbai: 26-year-old suicidal man saved by police after message on Twitter

According to the police, on February 17, at around 7:38pm, he had tweeted, ‘I am committing suicide, before that I want to donate my organs. I had decided as a child that I would donate my body before death. The reason for suicide is continuous failure in career’

A 26-year-old suicidal man was saved after a timely action by the Mumbai Police. The man, who had wrote a chilling message on his Twitter saying that 'he is going to commit suicide' and tagged Mumbai Police in his tweet was tracked down by the cops in no time, the police said.

According to the police, on February 17, at around 7:38pm, he had tweeted, ‘I am committing suicide, before that I want to donate my organs. I had decided as a child that I would donate my body before death. The reason for suicide is continuous failure in career’.

The police said that as soon as the tweet was sent to the Mumbai Police, the information was shared with the top police officials. The Crime Branch was given the task to track him as soon as possible and save his life.

The Mumbai Crime Branch Units- 3, 5, 9 and West Region Cyber Police station began to locate his whereabouts.

The police said, after some moments of technical analysis, the cops got information that he was at Karjat Railway Station and the team of Unit 5, rushed to the railway station.

The man, a Chembur resident, told the police that he wanted to take the drastic step as he was not getting any job and had been already under huge debts due to various loans, the police said.

“The man has passed HSC and is searching for a job. He had borrowed money for himself and his father’s treatment during the Covid-19 pandemic. He was having trouble repaying the loan. He told the police that this was the reason he had decided to end his life,” said an official from the crime branch.

The man was counselled by Unit 5 officials and his parents were informed about the episode and he has been handed over to his closest relative.

The police said that a team of police officials also counselled him in presence of his family members after saving his life.