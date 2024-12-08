Mumbai police have transferred comedian Sunil Pal's kidnapping and extortion case to Uttar Pradesh police. Pal alleges he was abducted while on his way to Uttarakhand and extorted for Rs 20 lakh, eventually being freed in Meerut after paying Rs 8 lakh.

A kidnapping and extortion case involving actor-comedian Sunil Pal has been registered by Mumbai Police, following a complaint filed by Pal. The case, which was initially registered at Santacruz police station, has now been transferred to Uttar Pradesh authorities, as per Pal's statement. The comedian alleged that he was abducted while travelling to Uttarakhand for a show, and subsequently extorted for a large sum of money.

According to an official from the Santacruz police station, Pal's statement was recorded on Thursday, in which he detailed the shocking events leading up to his abduction. The comedian claimed that while on his way to Uttarakhand, he stopped for snacks at a roadside stall. It was then that a man, who allegedly posed as a fan, forced Pal into a car. The abductors then demanded a ransom of Rs 20 lakh for his release.

Pal further revealed that he was eventually freed after managing to arrange Rs 8 lakh, which he borrowed from friends. However, the ordeal did not end there, as Pal was abandoned by the roadside in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. After his release, he managed to make his way to Delhi airport and took a flight back to Mumbai. The comedian’s wife had earlier filed a missing person’s report when he was uncontactable.

The police have yet to make any arrests in the case, as investigations are ongoing. The case was transferred to the Lal Kurti police station in Meerut, as that was the location where Pal claimed to have been released by his abductors.

Despite the traumatic incident, Sunil Pal, known for his comedic roles, has not expressed any major injuries from the ordeal. The Mumbai Police are working in close coordination with their Uttar Pradesh counterparts to investigate the extortion aspect of the case and to track down the individuals involved.

As per PTI, the authorities are looking into the details provided by Pal and continuing their investigation to identify the perpetrators. No further information has been disclosed at this stage regarding the suspects or potential arrests.

(With inputs from PTI)