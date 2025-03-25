Mumbai: Port department seeks share from BMC’s ad and event revenue

Nitesh Rane, minister of fisheries and ports development has written a letter to the BMC administration asking the civic body to give them revenue for using their land for events or putting up hoardings

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) might have to share revenue earned through advertisement hoardings put up or cultural events held on Mumbai Maritime landbank.

Nitesh Rane, minister of fisheries and ports development has written a letter to the BMC administration asking the civic body to give them revenue for using their land for events or putting up hoardings. “BMC takes money for events or putting up hoardings. The ports department too needs to get a decent portion from the revenue collected by the BMC,” Rane Jr told the media in the Vidhan Bhavan premises on Tuesday.

Explaining the rationale behind the decision, the minister said that his department aims to become self-sufficient and generate revenue for its projects. “Our initial study indicates that we can easily achieve a target of Rs 1,200 crore through such initiatives,” Rane told the media.

Elaborating on the port department’s plans, he mentioned that, similar to the Kochi Water Metro, a similar project is being considered for Maharashtra as well. “Those operating the Kochi metro are working on the idea. If everything goes according to plan, the company operating the Kochi water metro will be given the job,” the minister added.

Besides, this government is attempting to enhance and promote sweet water fishing in the state. “At present, Maharashtra ranks 17th in sweetwater fishing. Our target is to be in the top 10 ranks,” Rane said.

Film and serial shooting costs to rise:

Plans are afoot to formalise a policy to get justified and decent revenue from maritime board property that has been given on rent to shoot films and serials. Citing that areas like Madh, Marve (Malad) or the plot behind Bandra Fort are given on rent, but at throw away price. “R14,000 is the daily rent for our property in Malad. While filmmakers make several lakhs, the port department gets almost negligible amounts as rent. I feel the rental amount should be increased in such a manner that the department gets a decent amount,” Rane pointed out.